AirBlue surprises passengers with huge cut in domestic flight fares
KARACHI – The AirBlue airline slashed its airfares massively to facilitate the passengers during the Holy month of Ramadan.
The AirBlue reduced the price of one-way ticket from Lahore to Karachi and from Karachi to Islamabad to Rs4,990. The price of new air ticket is literally lower than the train and bus fares. The passengers are also allowed to carry 15kg baggage with them. AirBlue Director Sales Syed Arman Yahya issued the new fare prices.
#GreatNEWS 📢— Airblue (@airblueairline) April 18, 2021
Now fly home with #airblue ✈️ as we offer Domestic #OneWay travel only in PKR 4990 💙 ( conditions applied )
Book now at https://t.co/g8VR5uj7ge#flyingredefined #SafestTravel #LowestFares #safety #comfort #convenience #RamzanDeals #Ramzan pic.twitter.com/XsI2ZvQbFX
Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday decided to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu twice a week.
A spokesman for the national airline carrier said an Airbus A320 flight from Karachi-Skardu would be operated to boost tourism in northern areas.
