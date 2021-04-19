PIA all set to start direct flights from Karachi to Skardu
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday decided to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu twice a week.
A spokesman for the national airline carrier said an Airbus A320 flight from Karachi-Skardu would be operated to boost tourism in northern areas.
Airbus flight for Skardu would take off from the southern port city of Karachi after making sure that the weather conditions are clear. The first flight is likely to be scheduled for 16th May.
The spokesman mentioned that PIA was also planning to start flight operations from Karachi to Chitral and Karachi to Gilgit.
PIA announces Lahore-to-Skardu flights 02:29 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to commence flights from Lahore to ...
It will be for the first time that flights for northern areas will be operated from Sindh and Punjab capitals - instead of Islamabad. Earlier in the first week of April, PIA’s first-ever direct flight from Lahore landed at the Skardu airport.
'From terrorism to tourism' – First PIA flight ... 11:53 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The national flag carrier first flight PK-640 landed at Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport on ...
