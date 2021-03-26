'From terrorism to tourism' – First PIA flight lands at Swat Airport after 17 years (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – The national flag carrier first flight PK-640 landed at Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport on Friday.
The resumption of flights operation to Swat, after being suspended for 17 years, is another achievement for the country as earlier it had halted flight operations in 2004 when terrorism had seeped its way into the region.
The first flight departed from the Islamabad International Airport. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed were among the 47 passengers who travelled in the historic flight.
Mahmood Khan along with other federal ministers mark the resumption of flights operation with a cake-cutting ceremony.
#Live: PIA begins flights to Saidu Sharif https://t.co/jd38b1VLjz— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 26, 2021
Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar.
