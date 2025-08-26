Islamabad set to become free Wi-Fi city under new CDA initiative

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a new initiative to transform Islamabad into a “Free Wi-Fi City,” aiming to provide residents and tourists with free internet access across key public areas.

According to the CDA, the first phase of the project will see the deployment of free Wi-Fi at 30 different locations across the federal capital.

These include metro and feeder bus stations, public parks, and other popular public spots.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) will operate and maintain the Wi-Fi network, while CDA’s technical teams will offer support. He emphasized that the project is not only focused on accessibility but also on sustainability.

To ensure long-term operation and development, the CDA is developing a marketing and revenue model that will allow for system upgrades and maintenance through generated income.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administrator said the initiative is part of broader efforts to turn Islamabad into a smart city, enhancing connectivity and ensuring public access to digital services and modern technologies.