FBISE Intermediate Toppers 2025; full list here

ISLAMABAD – Federal capital witnessed celebration of academic excellence as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced top position holders of HSSC first annual examination 2025.
Students from Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Commerce, General Science, and Humanities streams dazzled with top scores.
FBISE Pre-Medical Toppers
Aleehay Tariq got top spot with 1071 marks, just one mark ahead of Warda Sarfraz. Urwa Malik and Minahil Murtaza shared the third spot, proving the fierce competition in this group.
Pre-Engineering Toppers
Muzammail Sadiq led the Pre-Engineering toppers with 1063 marks, while Muhammad Sami and Ayesha Naeem followed closely, showing the next generation of engineering prodigies.
FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025
|Group
|Position
|Student
|Marks
|Pre-Medical
|1st
|Aleehay Tariq
|1071
|2nd
|Warda Sarfraz
|1070
|3rd
|Urwa Malik
|1060
|3rd
|Minahil Murtaza
|1060
|Pre-Engineering
|1st
|Muzammail Sadiq
|1063
|2nd
|Muhammad Sami
|1059
|3rd
|Ayesha Naeem
|1054
|General Science
|1st
|Zayam
|1056
|2nd
|Isha Zaidi
|1055
|3rd
|Haleem Zohaib
|1053
|Commerce
|1st
|Jannat Nazir
|1025
|2nd
|Shaiza Mahnoor
|1024
|3rd
|Zainab Waqar
|1013
|Humanities
|1st
|Ghina Khan
|986
|2nd
|Talha
|980
|2nd
|Zoha
|980
|3rd
|Sidra
|974
Science
Zayam clinched first place in the General Science group with 1056 marks, barely edging out Isha Zaidi and Haleem Zohaib, who secured second and third positions.
Commerce
Jannat Nazir bagged top rank in Commerce group with 1025 marks, with Shaiza Mahnoor and Zainab Waqar trailing closely, highlighting a new wave of business minds.
Humanities
In Humanities, Ghina Khan shone brightest with 986 marks. Talha and Zoha shared second place, while Sidra completed the top three, proving that creativity and academics go hand in hand.
FBISE 2025 results have not only showcased exceptional talent but also inspired countless students to aim higher. These toppers are truly setting the bar for academic brilliance in twin cities.