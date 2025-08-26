FBISE Intermediate Toppers 2025; full list here

ISLAMABAD – Federal capital witnessed celebration of academic excellence as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced top position holders of HSSC first annual examination 2025.

Students from Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Commerce, General Science, and Humanities streams dazzled with top scores.

FBISE Pre-Medical Toppers

Aleehay Tariq got top spot with 1071 marks, just one mark ahead of Warda Sarfraz. Urwa Malik and Minahil Murtaza shared the third spot, proving the fierce competition in this group.

Pre-Engineering Toppers

Muzammail Sadiq led the Pre-Engineering toppers with 1063 marks, while Muhammad Sami and Ayesha Naeem followed closely, showing the next generation of engineering prodigies.

FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025

Group Position Student Marks Pre-Medical 1st Aleehay Tariq 1071 2nd Warda Sarfraz 1070 3rd Urwa Malik 1060 3rd Minahil Murtaza 1060 Pre-Engineering 1st Muzammail Sadiq 1063 2nd Muhammad Sami 1059 3rd Ayesha Naeem 1054 General Science 1st Zayam 1056 2nd Isha Zaidi 1055 3rd Haleem Zohaib 1053 Commerce 1st Jannat Nazir 1025 2nd Shaiza Mahnoor 1024 3rd Zainab Waqar 1013 Humanities 1st Ghina Khan 986 2nd Talha 980 2nd Zoha 980 3rd Sidra 974

Science

Zayam clinched first place in the General Science group with 1056 marks, barely edging out Isha Zaidi and Haleem Zohaib, who secured second and third positions.

Commerce

Jannat Nazir bagged top rank in Commerce group with 1025 marks, with Shaiza Mahnoor and Zainab Waqar trailing closely, highlighting a new wave of business minds.

Humanities

In Humanities, Ghina Khan shone brightest with 986 marks. Talha and Zoha shared second place, while Sidra completed the top three, proving that creativity and academics go hand in hand.

FBISE 2025 results have not only showcased exceptional talent but also inspired countless students to aim higher. These toppers are truly setting the bar for academic brilliance in twin cities.