FBISE Intermediate Toppers 2025; full list here

By News Desk
12:52 pm | Aug 26, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Federal capital witnessed celebration of academic excellence as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced top position holders of HSSC first annual examination 2025.

Students from Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Commerce, General Science, and Humanities streams dazzled with top scores.

FBISE Pre-Medical Toppers

Aleehay Tariq got top spot with 1071 marks, just one mark ahead of Warda Sarfraz. Urwa Malik and Minahil Murtaza shared the third spot, proving the fierce competition in this group.

Pre-Engineering Toppers

Muzammail Sadiq led the Pre-Engineering toppers with 1063 marks, while Muhammad Sami and Ayesha Naeem followed closely, showing the next generation of engineering prodigies.

FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025

Group Position Student Marks
Pre-Medical 1st Aleehay Tariq 1071
2nd Warda Sarfraz 1070
3rd Urwa Malik 1060
3rd Minahil Murtaza 1060
Pre-Engineering 1st Muzammail Sadiq 1063
2nd Muhammad Sami 1059
3rd Ayesha Naeem 1054
General Science 1st Zayam 1056
2nd Isha Zaidi 1055
3rd Haleem Zohaib 1053
Commerce 1st Jannat Nazir 1025
2nd Shaiza Mahnoor 1024
3rd Zainab Waqar 1013
Humanities 1st Ghina Khan 986
2nd Talha 980
2nd Zoha 980
3rd Sidra 974

 

Science

Zayam clinched first place in the General Science group with 1056 marks, barely edging out Isha Zaidi and Haleem Zohaib, who secured second and third positions.

Commerce

Jannat Nazir bagged top rank in Commerce group with 1025 marks, with Shaiza Mahnoor and Zainab Waqar trailing closely, highlighting a new wave of business minds.

Humanities 

In Humanities, Ghina Khan shone brightest with 986 marks. Talha and Zoha shared second place, while Sidra completed the top three, proving that creativity and academics go hand in hand.

FBISE 2025 results have not only showcased exceptional talent but also inspired countless students to aim higher. These toppers are truly setting the bar for academic brilliance in twin cities.

FBISE Class 12 HSSC Gazette 2025 Download PDF

