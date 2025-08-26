Latest

Pakistan

FBISE Class 12 HSSC Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
12:42 pm | Aug 26, 2025
Fbise Class 12 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced HSSC Result 2025 today on Tuesday, allowing intermediate students to access their annual exam results online.

FBISE Gazette 2025 provides detailed information, including individual marks, roll numbers, and school rankings, giving students a complete overview of their performance. It also allows schools and parents to analyze overall trends and institutional results.

Islamabad Board Class 12 Gazette 2025

FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025

Group Position Student Marks
Pre-Medical 1st Aleehay Tariq 1071
2nd Warda Sarfraz 1070
3rd Urwa Malik 1060
3rd Minahil Murtaza 1060
Pre-Engineering 1st Muzammail Sadiq 1063
2nd Muhammad Sami 1059
3rd Ayesha Naeem 1054
General Science 1st Zayam 1056
2nd Isha Zaidi 1055
3rd Haleem Zohaib 1053
Commerce 1st Jannat Nazir 1025
2nd Shaiza Mahnoor 1024
3rd Zainab Waqar 1013
Humanities 1st Ghina Khan 986
2nd Talha 980
2nd Zoha 980
3rd Sidra 974

FBISE Class 12 Results 2025

Instructions
SMS Send your Roll Number to 5050
Telephone Call (051) 9269555–59 for inquiries

Students can easily check their results by visiting the official FBISE website (www.fbise.edu.pk) and following these steps:

  1. Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

  2. Select your class: HSSC Part 1 or Part 2.

  3. Scroll down to the “Result Gazette” section.

  4. Click “Download Gazette PDF” to view the complete results instantly.

FBISE 11th class Results 2025; Check your HSSC Part 1 Results here

 

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now