Fbise Class 12 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced HSSC Result 2025 today on Tuesday, allowing intermediate students to access their annual exam results online.

FBISE Gazette 2025 provides detailed information, including individual marks, roll numbers, and school rankings, giving students a complete overview of their performance. It also allows schools and parents to analyze overall trends and institutional results.

Islamabad Board Class 12 Gazette 2025

FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025

Group Position Student Marks Pre-Medical 1st Aleehay Tariq 1071 2nd Warda Sarfraz 1070 3rd Urwa Malik 1060 3rd Minahil Murtaza 1060 Pre-Engineering 1st Muzammail Sadiq 1063 2nd Muhammad Sami 1059 3rd Ayesha Naeem 1054 General Science 1st Zayam 1056 2nd Isha Zaidi 1055 3rd Haleem Zohaib 1053 Commerce 1st Jannat Nazir 1025 2nd Shaiza Mahnoor 1024 3rd Zainab Waqar 1013 Humanities 1st Ghina Khan 986 2nd Talha 980 2nd Zoha 980 3rd Sidra 974

FBISE Class 12 Results 2025

Instructions SMS Send your Roll Number to 5050 Telephone Call (051) 9269555–59 for inquiries

Students can easily check their results by visiting the official FBISE website (www.fbise.edu.pk) and following these steps: