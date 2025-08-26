Fbise Class 12 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced HSSC Result 2025 today on Tuesday, allowing intermediate students to access their annual exam results online.
FBISE Gazette 2025 provides detailed information, including individual marks, roll numbers, and school rankings, giving students a complete overview of their performance. It also allows schools and parents to analyze overall trends and institutional results.
Islamabad Board Class 12 Gazette 2025
FBISE Inter Toppers HSSC 2025
|Group
|Position
|Student
|Marks
|Pre-Medical
|1st
|Aleehay Tariq
|1071
|2nd
|Warda Sarfraz
|1070
|3rd
|Urwa Malik
|1060
|3rd
|Minahil Murtaza
|1060
|Pre-Engineering
|1st
|Muzammail Sadiq
|1063
|2nd
|Muhammad Sami
|1059
|3rd
|Ayesha Naeem
|1054
|General Science
|1st
|Zayam
|1056
|2nd
|Isha Zaidi
|1055
|3rd
|Haleem Zohaib
|1053
|Commerce
|1st
|Jannat Nazir
|1025
|2nd
|Shaiza Mahnoor
|1024
|3rd
|Zainab Waqar
|1013
|Humanities
|1st
|Ghina Khan
|986
|2nd
|Talha
|980
|2nd
|Zoha
|980
|3rd
|Sidra
|974
FBISE Class 12 Results 2025
|Instructions
|SMS
|Send your Roll Number to 5050
|Telephone
|Call (051) 9269555–59 for inquiries
Students can easily check their results by visiting the official FBISE website (www.fbise.edu.pk) and following these steps:
-
Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.
-
Select your class: HSSC Part 1 or Part 2.
-
Scroll down to the “Result Gazette” section.
-
Click “Download Gazette PDF” to view the complete results instantly.
