FBISE 11th class Results 2025; Check your HSSC Part 1 Results here

ISLAMABAD – HSSC Results 2025 are here, as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce Class 11, HSSC Part I results today on Tuesday.

Inter Part 1 Results FBISE 2025

Candidates can check there results on Board’s portal at 11:30am today.

For thousands of students, Class 11 and 12 results are more than just numbers as they are crucuial to university admissions, scholarships, and dreams of a bright future in fields like medicine, engineering, and beyond. Every mark counts, and the excitement is reaching fever pitch.

FBISe announced that result ceremony will be streamed live, while students can instantly check their individual results on 111 032 473.

Punjab Class 9 Results 2025

FBISE Results come ahead of Punjab Inter Results which are slated to be announced next month. Lately, BISE Lahore and other Punjab boards announced Class 9 Results with below par performances.