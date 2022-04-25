Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys 

01:15 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys 
Source: zohrehamirofficial (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin babies as she shared a photo with newborns on Instagram. 

Zohreh, who made her debut in the drama serial Alif Allah Aur Insan, has worked for several serials including Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Fitoor, Romeo Weds Heer, Seerat, Deewangi, Yaar Na Bichray, etc. 

Zohreh stopped pursing his career in acting after she tied the knot with Amir. 

She also shared the names of her newborn baby boys. 

“Alhamdulillah Blessed with Two Boys, Baby Arsyn & Baby Cye???? (these are Persian names: Arsyn means fighter or a warrior & Cye means majestic & charming or sun.”

Hina Altan and Aiman Khan are among the celebrities, who have congratulated Zohreh. 

More From This Category
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new ...
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Mathira shares her thoughts on religion and bold ...
10:40 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
Ahsan Khan gears up for versatile roles in ...
07:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spark breakup ...
10:09 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Javeria Saud defends Sahiba as trolling ...
08:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Asim Azhar releases Durood O' Salam as Ramadan ...
05:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys 
01:15 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr