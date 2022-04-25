Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys

Pakistani actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin babies as she shared a photo with newborns on Instagram.
Zohreh, who made her debut in the drama serial Alif Allah Aur Insan, has worked for several serials including Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Fitoor, Romeo Weds Heer, Seerat, Deewangi, Yaar Na Bichray, etc.
Zohreh stopped pursing his career in acting after she tied the knot with Amir.
She also shared the names of her newborn baby boys.
“Alhamdulillah Blessed with Two Boys, Baby Arsyn & Baby Cye???? (these are Persian names: Arsyn means fighter or a warrior & Cye means majestic & charming or sun.”

Hina Altan and Aiman Khan are among the celebrities, who have congratulated Zohreh.
