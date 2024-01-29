PTI's Sanam Javed re-arrested in terror case moments after release

LAHORE – Police in Lahore re-arrested PTI women activist Sanam Javed, shortly after her release in riots case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered release of Sanam in connection with the PML-N office arson case but she was arrested in another terrorism case filed at Shadman police station.

Cops in the provincial capital have not shared specific details about allegations against Sanam Javed.

The development comes days after Sanam Javed was allotted election symbols, as she is contesting elections against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Pakistan's political landscape now saw a twist as Sanam faced legal challenges alongside her political aspirations.

Hundreds of PTI activists have remained in jail since May last year and ahead of elections, manifestations of heavy-handedness by state persist.