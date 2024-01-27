TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ campaign case

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have summoned at least 65 individuals including 47 people from mainstream and social media amid an investigation into a malicious campaign against judges of the Supreme Court.

The development comes as hundreds of social media accounts, inlcuding those affiliated with TV channels, shared slanderous content after the verdict on PTI election symbol. These social media accounts have been allegedly involved in running anti-judiciary campaigns for months.

Amid the probe, the apex investigation authority served notices to 65 individuals and hearing regarding these notices will be held on January 30 and 31.

The list issued by FIA includes Asad Ali Toor, ⁠Paras Jahanzeb, ⁠Iqrar Ul Hassan, ⁠Siddique Jan, ⁠Matiullah, ⁠Syed Akbar Hussain, ⁠Danish Qamar, ⁠Saqib Bashir, ⁠Sajjad Ali Khan, ⁠Syed Haider Raza Mehdi, ⁠Shaheen Sehbai, ⁠Cyril Almeida, ⁠Rizwan Ahmed Khan, ⁠Adeel Raja, ⁠Riaz Ul Haq, ⁠Sabir Shakir, ⁠Syed Essan Hassan Naqvi, ⁠Muhammad Faheem Akhtar, ⁠Saqib Hussain, ⁠Sohail Rasheed, ⁠Nasir Mehmood, ⁠Ehtisham Naseer, ⁠Sibtain Raza, ⁠Shiraz Afzal, ⁠Muzammal Afzal, ⁠M. Afzaal Bela, ⁠Nasreen Qidwai, ⁠Jibran Nasir, ⁠Tayyab Ijaz and ⁠Aneela Munir.

It also named ⁠Zeeshan Ali, ⁠Hafiz Shakir Mehmood, ⁠Ayaz Ahmed, ⁠Tariq Mateen, ⁠Salman Singer, ⁠Azhar Mashwani, ⁠Adnan Amal Zaidi, ⁠Imran Riaz, ⁠Paris Jahanzeb, ⁠Orya Jan Maqbool, ⁠Zahid Qayum Warraich, ⁠Arif Hameed Bhatti, ⁠Nazar Muhammad Chohan, ⁠Fazal Javed, ⁠M. Akram, ⁠Sara Taseer and ⁠Mateen Hasnain.

Earlier, thee government formed JIT led by additional director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing and includes representatives from the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence, the deputy inspector-general of Islamabad police, a representative of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and any other co-opted member.

JIT's terms of reference are to "determine the facts behind a malicious social media campaign attempting to tarnish the image of the honorable judges of the Supreme Court."

The committee is tasked with identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators in accordance with relevant laws, submitting charges in appropriate courts, and proposing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Following extensive hearings last week, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to nullify the PTI’s electoral symbol 'bat' and deemed its intra-party polls as "unconstitutional."

The verdict faced criticism from legal experts and political analysts, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressing concern over the judgement.