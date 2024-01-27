Search

Pakistan

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2024
Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - The interim government has named Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as the new Director General (DG)m Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A notification was issued by Establishment Division as Kakar led cabinet approved Jehangir’s appointment to the coveted role.

It said "With the approval of the federal governm­e­­nt, Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir, a BS-21 Officer of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan, presently serving in FIA is tra­n­sferred and posted, and appoi­nted as Dir­e­ctor General, FIA and under Sec­tion 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate eff­e­­­ct and until further orders.”

Jehangir, who has illustrious career in Police Service, will lead recently formed JIT investigating into the alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

Earlier, he served in several key positions inlcuidng Deputy Director FIA cybercrime wing.

Ahmed Jehangir gets the interim DG FIA position which was vacant since Mohsin Hassan Butt retired last month.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

07:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full ...

04:50 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

IWMI names Simi Kamal as new Board Chair

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

01:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from Jan 16?

05:08 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

New HEC policy can affect student studying in affiliated colleges, ...

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

09:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Murree likely to receive snowfall

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers requested

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: