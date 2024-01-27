Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

ISLAMABAD - The interim government has named Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as the new Director General (DG)m Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A notification was issued by Establishment Division as Kakar led cabinet approved Jehangir’s appointment to the coveted role.

It said "With the approval of the federal governm­e­­nt, Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir, a BS-21 Officer of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan, presently serving in FIA is tra­n­sferred and posted, and appoi­nted as Dir­e­ctor General, FIA and under Sec­tion 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate eff­e­­­ct and until further orders.”

Jehangir, who has illustrious career in Police Service, will lead recently formed JIT investigating into the alleged anti-judiciary campaign.

Earlier, he served in several key positions inlcuidng Deputy Director FIA cybercrime wing.

Ahmed Jehangir gets the interim DG FIA position which was vacant since Mohsin Hassan Butt retired last month.