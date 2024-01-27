Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

ISLAMABAD - The interim government has named Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as the new Director General (DG)m Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
A notification was issued by Establishment Division as Kakar led cabinet approved Jehangir’s appointment to the coveted role.
It said "With the approval of the federal government, Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in FIA is transferred and posted, and appointed as Director General, FIA and under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.”
Jehangir, who has illustrious career in Police Service, will lead recently formed JIT investigating into the alleged anti-judiciary campaign.
Earlier, he served in several key positions inlcuidng Deputy Director FIA cybercrime wing.
Ahmed Jehangir gets the interim DG FIA position which was vacant since Mohsin Hassan Butt retired last month.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
