Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

LAHORE - Pakistan's largest region Punjab witnessed a prolonged dry spell during the harsh phase of winter, leaving many people sick but there is a sigh of relief as rains are expected in parts of the province.

Met Office forecasted showers in Murree, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, and several areas of the Gujranwala.

The country's capital Islamabad will also receive showers while hilly areas will see snowfall.

Amid the rainy spell, PDMA cautioned people to take necessary measures while traveling.

Currently, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.

Lahore, on the other hand, experienced intense dry winter with cold winds but smog is reduced. The provincial capital, and other regions faced intense dry winter as fog engulfed the plains.

In previous days, thick fog disrupted air and road travel while citizens faced pulmonary infections.