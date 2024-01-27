Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

New weather to bring rains in parts of the country
LAHORE - Pakistan's largest region Punjab witnessed a prolonged dry spell during the harsh phase of winter, leaving many people sick but there is a sigh of relief as rains are expected in parts of the province.
Met Office forecasted showers in Murree, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, and several areas of the Gujranwala.
The country's capital Islamabad will also receive showers while hilly areas will see snowfall.
Amid the rainy spell, PDMA cautioned people to take necessary measures while traveling.
Currently, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.
Lahore, on the other hand, experienced intense dry winter with cold winds but smog is reduced. The provincial capital, and other regions faced intense dry winter as fog engulfed the plains.
In previous days, thick fog disrupted air and road travel while citizens faced pulmonary infections.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
