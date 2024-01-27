Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in cipher case’

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister in cipher case, accusing top opposition leaders of leaking state secrets.
As Khan and his second in line pleaded not guilty in a high profile case related to a cipher, the duo are facing the reference under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923.
A report shared by The News said the prosecution seeks a life sentence or the death penalty for Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in trial court under the Official Secrets Act.
The report by investigative journalist quoted special prosecutor in the cipher case Rizwan Abbasi, and claimed that the prosecution got enough evidence based on the testimony of three senior officers of Foreign Office.
Abbasi told the publication that Islamabad-Washingtn ties were affected by claims made by PTI founder and his party members, and thus prosecution will urge for maximum punishment as the nefarious move benefited rival countries.
In Dec 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted post-arrest bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in high profile case.
Despite the bail, PTI leaders remained in jail over their involvement in graft cases and May 9 riots. In the written order, the apex court said that there was not enough evidence at this stage to show that PTI Foudner disclosed the information to the public or for the benefit of a foreign power.
The bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said there were grounds for further inquiry but tentatively believed the petitioners had not committed the offense under the Official Secrets Act.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
