Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in cipher case’

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister in cipher case, accusing top opposition leaders of leaking state secrets.

As Khan and his second in line pleaded not guilty in a high profile case related to a cipher, the duo are facing the reference under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923.

A report shared by The News said the prosecution seeks a life sentence or the death penalty for Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in trial court under the Official Secrets Act.

The report by investigative journalist quoted special prosecutor in the cipher case Rizwan Abbasi, and claimed that the prosecution got enough evidence based on the testimony of three senior officers of Foreign Office.

Abbasi told the publication that Islamabad-Washingtn ties were affected by claims made by PTI founder and his party members, and thus prosecution will urge for maximum punishment as the nefarious move benefited rival countries.

In Dec 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted post-arrest bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in high profile case.

Despite the bail, PTI leaders remained in jail over their involvement in graft cases and May 9 riots. In the written order, the apex court said that there was not enough evidence at this stage to show that PTI Foudner disclosed the information to the public or for the benefit of a foreign power.

The bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said there were grounds for further inquiry but tentatively believed the petitioners had not committed the offense under the Official Secrets Act.