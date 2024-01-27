Search

Pakistan

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in cipher case’

Web Desk
10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024
Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in cipher case’
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister in cipher case, accusing top opposition leaders of leaking state secrets.

As Khan and his second in line pleaded not guilty in a high profile case related to a cipher, the duo are facing the reference under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923.

A report shared by The News said the prosecution seeks a life sentence or the death penalty for Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in trial court under the Official Secrets Act.

The report by investigative journalist quoted special prosecutor in the cipher case Rizwan Abbasi, and claimed that the prosecution got enough evidence based on the testimony of three senior officers of Foreign Office.

Abbasi told the publication that Islamabad-Washingtn ties were affected by claims made by PTI founder and his party members, and thus prosecution will urge for maximum punishment as the nefarious move benefited rival countries.

In Dec 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted post-arrest bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in high profile case.

Despite the bail, PTI leaders remained in jail over their involvement in graft cases and May 9 riots. In the written order, the apex court said that there was not enough evidence at this stage to show that PTI Foudner disclosed the information to the public or for the benefit of a foreign power.

The bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said there were grounds for further inquiry but tentatively believed the petitioners had not committed the offense under the Official Secrets Act.

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme Court

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:37 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistani national Imran Khan, daughter die in Sharjah house fire

12:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

04:36 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be indicted in May 9 cases on Feb ...

09:02 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan knocks IHC door to get bail in Toshakhana case, £190 ...

06:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Security official martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost

02:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan's second AI-generated message from jail goes viral

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

09:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Murree likely to receive snowfall

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Senior Pakistani actor Talat Hussain battling memory loss, prayers requested

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: