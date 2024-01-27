KP govt relaxes uniform code for school students amid biting cold

PESHAWAR – The interim government in country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

announced temporary relaxation in the dress code for students of all private and public educational institutions.

KP education department conveyed about change in policy as students are now allowed to wear warm casual jackets or sweaters instead of following regular uniform rules.

The recent decision was made as the region is facing bone-chilling weather in late January.

A notification shared about the new uniform policy cited present extremely cold weather throughout KP that makes hurdles to students’ teaching-learning process.

It added that some areas reported that the students were forced not to wear warm garments other than uniforms.

It directed all heads of institutions to grant relaxation in school uniform and allow students to wear warm garments till the end of winter weather.

KP government made the changes as parents expressed concerns about the health of their children amid low temperatures.