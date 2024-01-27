Youth, agriculture and IT in focus as PML-N unveils its election manifesto today

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is conducting nationwide rallies, going door to door to distribute flags and inviting people to street meetings, as the country of 240 million heads to polls after two weeks.
The country's twelfth general polls are being held under cloud of political and economic instability and amid terror attacks.
Ahead of polls, PML-N will unveil the party manifesto for upcoming general elections today on Saturday, with special focus on youth, agriculture, and IT sector.
The party will share its short-term and long-term plans with public, to resolve issues like inflation, elvated electricity bills, and the completion of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) projects.
PML-N claims to have solutions for then ongoing crises, emphasizing need to prioritize people's interests. The party manifesto focuses on economic revival, tackling unemployment and poverty, amending national accountability laws, and improving the local government system.
The manifesto promises maximum support to the youth, including education, soft loans for businesses, and job opportunities. Special attention is given to free treatment facilities and various measures for a healthy society.
For agriculture, the manifesto pledges support for the livestock sector, promoting hybrid seeds and modern technology. The party plans to hold election rallies in Rawalpindi and Abbottabad, with finalized security plans for the gatherings.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
