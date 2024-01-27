Search

Youth, agriculture and IT in focus as PML-N unveils its election manifesto today

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2024
Youth, agriculture and IT in focus as PML-N unveils its election manifesto today
Source: pml.n.official/Facebook

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is conducting nationwide rallies, going door to door to distribute flags and inviting people to street meetings, as the country of 240 million heads to polls after two weeks.

The country's twelfth general polls are being held under cloud of political and economic instability and amid terror attacks.

Ahead of polls, PML-N will unveil the party manifesto for upcoming general elections today on Saturday, with special focus on youth, agriculture, and IT sector.

The party will share its short-term and long-term plans with public, to resolve issues like inflation, elvated electricity bills, and the completion of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) projects.

PML-N claims to have solutions for then ongoing crises, emphasizing need to prioritize people's interests. The party manifesto focuses on economic revival, tackling unemployment and poverty, amending national accountability laws, and improving the local government system. 

The manifesto promises maximum support to the youth, including education, soft loans for businesses, and job opportunities. Special attention is given to free treatment facilities and various measures for a healthy society.

For agriculture, the manifesto pledges support for the livestock sector, promoting hybrid seeds and modern technology. The party plans to hold election rallies in Rawalpindi and Abbottabad, with finalized security plans for the gatherings.

Web Desk

