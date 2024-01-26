Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024Top News

Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

Web Desk
01:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received significant relief from the highest court on Friday, with three of its candidates, including imprisoned party president Parvez Elahi, granted permission to participate in the upcoming February 8 elections.

The Supreme Court granted appeals filed by PTI candidates Umer Aslam, Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, and Elahi against the decisions of returning officers to reject their nomination papers from various constituencies.

Elahi has been permitted to contest the general election from the PP-32 constituency in Gujarat district.

The former Punjab chief minister approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision upholding the Election Tribunal’s rejection of his nomination papers.

Elahi, currently held in Adiala Jail, filed a petition under Article 185(3) of the Constitution seeking leave to appeal against the LHC’s verdict on January 13, 2024.

His nomination papers were earlier rejected from National Assembly constituency NA-64 (Gujrat-III) and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-34 (Gujrat-VIII).

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Athar Minallah, heard Elahi’s plea, with Advocate Faisal Siddiqui representing him.

Highlighting anomalies in objections raised by rival candidates and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Elahi’s counsel urged the court to allow his client to contest the upcoming elections in Gujarat without delay.

Justice Minallah emphasized that voters should not be deprived of their right to vote and expressed concern over obstacles to the election process.

After considering the arguments, the apex court declared the rejection of Elahi’s nomination papers from PP-32 invalid and permitted him to contest the polls from the Gujarat provincial assembly seat.

Elahi withdrew appeals against the rejection of nomination papers from other constituencies, including two NA seats.

Various objections were raised against Elahi’s nomination papers, alleging concealing of assets, non-disclosure of shares, non-compliance with banking rules, technical errors, and document submission without verification.

Initially arrested on June 1 last year in a corruption case related to embezzlement of development funds, Elahi has faced multiple arrests since then, including in cases of money laundering and alleged illegal appointments.

Besides Elahi, PTI candidates Tahir Sadiq and Umer Aslam Awan were also granted permission by the apex court to contest elections from NA-49 (Attock) and NA-87 (Khushab) constituencies, respectively.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

PTI loses bat: Not holding intra-party polls is violation of ...

04:36 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be indicted in May 9 cases on Feb ...

09:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI holds first-ever live TikTok rally in Pakistan

07:06 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

SHC restrains authorities from suspending internet services till Feb ...

10:01 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

After virtual jalsa, PTI holds TikTok rally today to engage voters ...

05:22 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

Most viewed

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:57 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan requests China to rollover $2 billion loan

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: