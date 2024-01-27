Mehar Bano's belly dance moves in viral video set internet ablaze

Pakistani actress and dancing sensation Mehar Bano continues to slay as she mastered the art of remaining in limelight.

The Churails star is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks. Mehar Bano has proved her versatility onscreen with recent projects and besides her onscreen roles, she amassed young followers on social sites.

The diva remains a gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her wild dance moves. In her recent video, the diva left fans bedazzled as she gracefully sways her body with the rhythm of the soft hum.

“The horrors persist but so do I,” she captioned the post.

The comment section saw mixed reactions from her fans and social media users.

Here's how people reacted

Meher Bano appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’.