Pakistan

Punjab plans artificial rain in Lahore to fight smog

03:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
LAHORE – The Punjab government is considering the use of artificial rain in provincial capital Lahore to lower air pollution triggered by smog.

This will be the first of its kind experiment in Pakistan it the artificial rain option is explored by the provincial government.

The option was discussed in a meeting attended by Provincial Environment Minister Bilal Afzal and Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Environment Rashid Kamalur Rehman, representatives of the Environment Protection Department, SPARCO and various universities.

The participants discussed short, medium and long-term measures to tackle smog in Lahore, which has topped the list of most polluted cities several times during this month.

It was decided in the meeting that arrangements should be made for artificial rain in the city on November 28 or 29, when there is a forecast for a cloudy weather.

The provincial environment minister said a working group should be set up to finalise the matters related to the artificial rain.

Punjab districts including Lahore Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura are experiencing the worst air pollution.

Earlier this week, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday that schools and offices across the province would remain closed on Saturday (November 18).

Naqvi's announcement came at a press conference in the provincial capital days after Lahore High Court's Justice Shahid Karim ordered the government to close all schools and colleges in Punjab on Saturdays. The judge said the provincial authorities failed to curb smog.

Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city with a population of 11 million, has been repeatedly ranked the world’s most polluted city. People have been advised to stay home and wear masks, with many residents having trouble breathing.

Smog holiday at Punjab schools, offices on Nov 18

