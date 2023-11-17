1 Billion Followers Summit brings content creators together to ‘Get Connected’ and propel global impact

UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit, which is the world's foremost gathering of content creators, has announced a compelling theme for its second edition - "Get Connected". This theme encompasses the summit's deep-seated objectives, which are to provide a vibrant platform for content creators, social media luminaries, self-starters, and creative industry players to convene and exchange insights, foster collaborations, and drive positive impact.
Set to take place on January 10-11, 2024, at Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy, aspires to amplify the resonance of digital content and new media, catalyzing positive social influence, boosting the creative economy, and propelling ambitious development agendas regionally and on a global scale.
Three pillars to support the summit’s pioneering vision to bolster the creator economy
The summit promises to bring ‘More Connections’, ‘More Followers’, and ‘More Potential’ in its second edition, which will guide its mission to empower content creators and reach more than one billion individuals worldwide through purposeful and resonant messages. Early registration is now open on the website: https://1billionsummit.com/
Through a multifaceted programme featuring a diverse array of events and activities, the summit will showcase the talents and insights of leading content creators, underscoring the transformative potential of creative minds and visionary creators in crafting content that not only captivates but also unites individuals around meaningful aspirations and noble messages, serving the present and future of nations in the region and beyond.
Get Connected is not just a theme, it's our purpose
Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, shared, “We believe in the limitless potential of the communication and content industry to reach new heights of development, catalyzing positive societal change. And that is why, for the upcoming edition, 'Get Connected' is not just a theme; it's our purpose and an open invitation for all participants to harness the summit's abundant resources.”
Al Hammadi added, “Our collective potential grows when we make the right connections, and the 1 Billion Followers Summit wants to bring the two together, by allowing creators meaningful opportunities to connect, unite and discover the abundant and untapped potential that the creator economy holds.”
"We aim to engage with more than a billion followers across various social media platforms, fostering innovative pathways for collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders in the digital content and new media industry. We aspire to elevate the skills of emerging content creators, amplifying the creator economy’s scale, projected to surpass half a trillion dollars by 2027."
AlHammadi underscored the summit's alignment with the "UAE’s National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries," which sets forth an ambitious goal to elevate the contribution of these sectors to the GDP, targeting a significant increase to 5% by the year 2031. "The creator economy has substantial growth potential and limitless opportunities, awaiting a platform to unify visions and invest in untapped potentials. The 1 Billion Followers Summit aspires to be that catalytic platform," she stated.
The debut edition sets the stage for an even more impactful round
This year's summit will build upon the success of its first edition, which featured 75+ speakers, 6,500+ attendees, and 40+ sessions and workshops. The 2024 edition is expected to go even bigger and better, hosting 100+ speakers in 50+ expert-led sessions and workshops, and 7,000+ attendees, including 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
