MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil passes away

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), passed away here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the MQM, Jamil had suffered a brain hemorrhage and he had been under treatment for the last many months.

He had been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from August 2018 to August 2023. Previously, he had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from April 2015 to May 2018.