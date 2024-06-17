Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have eliminated at least five militants during an intelligence based operation in country's northwestern region.

A statement issued by military's media wing ISPR said five terrorists were killed in a gun battle with armed forces in Khyber district of KP on Sunday.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of militants amid rise in insurgency in the region.

Forces also seized weapons, ammunition and explosives from the militants hideout. The dead terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.

ISPR also mentioned that sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.