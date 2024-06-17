Search

Pakistan

Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 17 Jun, 2024
Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have eliminated at least five militants during an intelligence based operation in country's northwestern region.

A statement issued by military's media wing ISPR said five terrorists were killed in a gun battle with armed forces in Khyber district of KP on Sunday.

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of militants amid rise in insurgency in the region.

Forces also seized weapons, ammunition and explosives from the militants hideout. The dead terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.

ISPR also mentioned that sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan Army captain, soldier martyred, five militants killed in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:24 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat ...

09:51 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: How many animals are being sacrificed this year in ...

09:32 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR

09:02 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for brotherhood, ...

08:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistan celebrates Eid ul-Adha 2024 with joy, reunions, and family ...

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin ...

Pakistan

01:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

01:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

07:40 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price update in Pakistan for June 2024

09:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 namaz timings in Lahore; check full list

Advertisement

Latest

10:24 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat during Hajj 2024

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: