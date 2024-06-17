Pakistani forces gun down five terrorists in Khyber operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have eliminated at least five militants during an intelligence based operation in country's northwestern region.
A statement issued by military's media wing ISPR said five terrorists were killed in a gun battle with armed forces in Khyber district of KP on Sunday.
The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of militants amid rise in insurgency in the region.
Forces also seized weapons, ammunition and explosives from the militants hideout. The dead terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the military's media wing said.
ISPR also mentioned that sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.