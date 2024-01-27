Search

Immigration

Azerbaijan airlines to launch direct flights to Karachi

Web Desk
02:46 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
KARACHI - Direct flights between Pakisan's southern metropolis, Karachi, and Azerbaijan are on the cards, which could provide relief to the travelers.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov confirmed on Friday that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start direct flights to Karachi from April.

The national carrier of Azerbaijan will launch the first flight in this regard tentatively from 18th April this year, increasing the connectivity between the two countries.

Karachi will be the 3rd city in Pakistan that AZAL has started direct flights to. Earlier, flights from Baku to Islamabad and Baku to Lahore direct flights were launched last year. 

There have been multiple developments for the country’s aviation industry as Malaysian airline Batik Air also launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur recently.

Besides, American carrier, Ravn Alaska Airlines is also keen to start the operation of flights from Pakistan for which it has also got in touch with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as it has been given the go-ahead by the federal government.

