Pakistan

Commonwealth deploys former Nigerian president-led team to observe Pakistan elections 2024

02:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Commonwealth deploys former Nigerian president-led team to observe Pakistan elections 2024
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – A Commonwealth team, led by former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, will be deployed to Pakistan to observe the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

At the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) is due to arrive in Islamabad on February 1 and will remain in the country until the electoral process is completed, it said in an official statement.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, has selected a team of multidisciplinary experts from across the Commonwealth. The observer group will offer an independent and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General said, “I applaud Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The Commonwealth is pleased to support Pakistan’s democratic journey. We look forward to peaceful and fair elections.”

She also called on all stakeholders, including political parties and their supporters, to contribute to a peaceful election in keeping with the Commonwealth values.

During their stay, the members of the observer group will be stationed throughout the country. The COG will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by Mr Linford Andrews, Adviser and Head of the Electoral Support Section.

While in Pakistan, the members of the observer group will also meet with a wide range of interlocutors, including representatives from political parties, election officials, media stakeholders and civil society groups.

On election day, members of the COG will observe and consider all aspects of the election process across Pakistan- from the opening of polling stations and the voting process to the counting of ballots and announcement of results.

Following the election day, the group will hold a press conference and issue an interim statement with its preliminary findings.

A final report, which will include recommendations to help improve future electoral processes, will be presented to the government of Pakistan and the ECP.

Liveblog: Pakistan General Elections 2024

