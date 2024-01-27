British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple watch

LONDON – A British-Pakistani doctor saved the life of an elderly woman while on a flight using blood oxygen app of the Apple watch.

Reports said Dr. Rashid Riaz, who hails from Hereford city of England and affiliated with the National Health Service (NHS), was on his way from Birmingham to Verona to spend his holidays when he rescued the woman.

During the flight, a 70-year-old woman suddenly fell ill, experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Upon seeing the woman's condition, a flight attendant asked passengers if there was any doctor on board. At which Pakistani-origin Dr. Rashid Riaz came forward to help.

The doctor noticed the Apple watch on the flight attendant's wrist and asked for it to assess the patient's oxygen levels using his local health monitoring software.

Riaz explained that the woman was a heart patient, and with the help of the Apple watch he easily determined the decreasing oxygen levels in the elderly woman.

Immediately, oxygen was provided to the woman on the plane to save her life.