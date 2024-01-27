British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple watch

LONDON – A British-Pakistani doctor saved the life of an elderly woman while on a flight using blood oxygen app of the Apple watch.
Reports said Dr. Rashid Riaz, who hails from Hereford city of England and affiliated with the National Health Service (NHS), was on his way from Birmingham to Verona to spend his holidays when he rescued the woman.
During the flight, a 70-year-old woman suddenly fell ill, experiencing difficulty in breathing.
Upon seeing the woman's condition, a flight attendant asked passengers if there was any doctor on board. At which Pakistani-origin Dr. Rashid Riaz came forward to help.
The doctor noticed the Apple watch on the flight attendant's wrist and asked for it to assess the patient's oxygen levels using his local health monitoring software.
Riaz explained that the woman was a heart patient, and with the help of the Apple watch he easily determined the decreasing oxygen levels in the elderly woman.
Immediately, oxygen was provided to the woman on the plane to save her life.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
