12 percent discount on domestic tickets: Here's how Pakistanis can travel economically

27 Jan, 2024
12 percent discount on domestic tickets: Here's how Pakistanis can travel economically

ISLAMABAD - Domestic flights in Pakistan are charging the flyers heavily due to rising oil prices, leaving commuters with no choice but to avail other travel options.

Though the oil prices have been reduced, the airlines have not drastically reduced the fares; however, Pakistani domestic travelers can enjoy a 12 percent discount while traveling.

As per the offer unveiled by Serene Air, the discount is applicable on the purchase of domestic tickets for the period from January 25th to February 1st 2024. 

As far as the validity is concerned, the airline has announced that the discount can be availed for travel till 15 March 2024; the offer has been announced as the airline is celebrating its 7th anniversary.

SereneAir has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets. 

SereneAir has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers. As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.

03:13 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi in race for PCB chairman as new Board of Governors formed

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

