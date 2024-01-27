12 percent discount on domestic tickets: Here's how Pakistanis can travel economically

ISLAMABAD - Domestic flights in Pakistan are charging the flyers heavily due to rising oil prices, leaving commuters with no choice but to avail other travel options.

Though the oil prices have been reduced, the airlines have not drastically reduced the fares; however, Pakistani domestic travelers can enjoy a 12 percent discount while traveling.

As per the offer unveiled by Serene Air, the discount is applicable on the purchase of domestic tickets for the period from January 25th to February 1st 2024.

As far as the validity is concerned, the airline has announced that the discount can be availed for travel till 15 March 2024; the offer has been announced as the airline is celebrating its 7th anniversary.

SereneAir has been servicing domestic routes since 2017, adhering to Pakistani regulations that require a year of domestic operations before venturing into international markets.

SereneAir has been slowly gaining a foothold in the aviation industry of Pakistan and is hailed by flyers. As per a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline secured fourth position in terms of punctuality with a rate of 62.07%.