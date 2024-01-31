Departure operations to remain shut at this German airport

BERLIN - A strike by employees at a German airport has led to the complete closure of departure operations, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Berlin Brandenburg Airport would have no departure flights on Thursday, 1st February due to the warning strike announced by the ver.di trade union (Vereinigte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft) for aviation security staff at several commercial airports.

The airport company officially informed its partners, such as airlines, ground handlers, security companies and local businesses, to take measures accordingly. The airport administration has also asked passengers affected to contact their airline for information on rebooking and alternative travel options.



The management has also confirmed that the arrivals may also be affected, adding that the information in this regard would be made available after a decision by the respective airline.

It is to be highlighted that around 170 take-offs and landings each were planned for the day, with almost 50,000 passengers in total.

The airport is informing passengers about the latest updates through website and social networks.