Departure operations to remain shut at this German airport

BERLIN - A strike by employees at a German airport has led to the complete closure of departure operations, it emerged on Tuesday.
According to an official statement, Berlin Brandenburg Airport would have no departure flights on Thursday, 1st February due to the warning strike announced by the ver.di trade union (Vereinigte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft) for aviation security staff at several commercial airports.
The airport company officially informed its partners, such as airlines, ground handlers, security companies and local businesses, to take measures accordingly. The airport administration has also asked passengers affected to contact their airline for information on rebooking and alternative travel options.
The management has also confirmed that the arrivals may also be affected, adding that the information in this regard would be made available after a decision by the respective airline.
It is to be highlighted that around 170 take-offs and landings each were planned for the day, with almost 50,000 passengers in total.
The airport is informing passengers about the latest updates through website and social networks.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
