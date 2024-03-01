Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new educational visa program

Web Desk
02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new educational visa program

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has launched a new visa for educational program, easing the entry of international students.

To bolster its educational and research sectors, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an initiative aimed at attracting foreign students and academics to its shores.

The initiative, jointly launched by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was revealed during the concluding sessions of the two-day Human Capacity Initiative conference in Riyadh.

The program, facilitated through the "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform, seeks to streamline the visa issuance process for international students seeking educational opportunities in Saudi universities.

The educational visa issuance service aims to facilitate procedures for students who wish to study in Saudi Arabia and achieve integration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and related sectors.

The platform facilitates the submission of admission applications to Saudi universities for international students, making the process simpler and more streamlined. It offers a range of academic, training, and research programs, both short-term and long-term, set within a modern and exceptional educational setting.

It is to be highlighted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is opening up to the outside world under the command of ambitious Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Vision 2030. The government is also easing other restrictions and is launching new visa types so that it can attract more and more professionals from across the world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

03:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new ...

02:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes ...

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore ...

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

Immigration

09:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

South Africa to slash work permit processing time

04:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from ...

09:39 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

This country extended ban on entry of Russian tourists: Details ...

08:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Avoid political expression or nationalism during Hajj, advises Ulema ...

06:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia provides major relief to Palestinian pilgrims with ...

08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

Advertisement

Latest

03:41 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan divided over poll rigging claims, shows latest elections 2024 survey

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 1, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 1, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.32 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.43 174.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: