Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new educational visa program

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has launched a new visa for educational program, easing the entry of international students.

To bolster its educational and research sectors, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an initiative aimed at attracting foreign students and academics to its shores.

The initiative, jointly launched by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was revealed during the concluding sessions of the two-day Human Capacity Initiative conference in Riyadh.

The program, facilitated through the "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform, seeks to streamline the visa issuance process for international students seeking educational opportunities in Saudi universities.

The educational visa issuance service aims to facilitate procedures for students who wish to study in Saudi Arabia and achieve integration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and related sectors.

The platform facilitates the submission of admission applications to Saudi universities for international students, making the process simpler and more streamlined. It offers a range of academic, training, and research programs, both short-term and long-term, set within a modern and exceptional educational setting.

It is to be highlighted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is opening up to the outside world under the command of ambitious Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Vision 2030. The government is also easing other restrictions and is launching new visa types so that it can attract more and more professionals from across the world.