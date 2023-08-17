Search

Immigration

Fee of passport announced as e-passport facility extended across Pakistan

17 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has extended the facility of E-passports through all passport offices across Pakistan. 

In an official notification, it was informed that the facility would be available from Wednesday i.e August 16th. 

As far as the fee for different categories is concerned, the department has notified that 36-page e-passport cost for 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and 12,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.

Moreover, the normal fee for a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500 while the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs 27,000.

On the other hand, the normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500 while
the urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs 22500.

Meanwhile, the normal fee for a 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 24,750 while the fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 40,500.

The authority has also confirmed that the passport fee for machine-readable passports would remain the same as before.

For a machine-readable passport (36 pages), the fee for 05 years of validity is Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.

