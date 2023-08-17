Fee of passport announced as e-passport facility extended across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has extended the facility of E-passports through all passport offices across Pakistan.
In an official notification, it was informed that the facility would be available from Wednesday i.e August 16th.
As far as the fee for different categories is concerned, the department has notified that 36-page e-passport cost for 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and 12,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.
Moreover, the normal fee for a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500 while the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs 27,000.
On the other hand, the normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500 while
the urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs 22500.
Meanwhile, the normal fee for a 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 24,750 while the fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 40,500.
The authority has also confirmed that the passport fee for machine-readable passports would remain the same as before.
For a machine-readable passport (36 pages), the fee for 05 years of validity is Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
