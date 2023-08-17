Taliban ban political parties in Afghanistan

KABUL – The Taliban-led administration have imposed a ban on all political parties in Afghanistan, saying such political activities are against the Islamic law.

The ban was announced on Wednesday a day after the Taliban observed the second anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan after years long war.

Taliban Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharaee announced the ban at a press conference in Kabul, explaining that “Sharia” does not provide any basis for political parties to operate in the country.

Over 70 major and small political parties were registered with the Ministry of Justice until two years ago, when the Taliban regained control of Kabul.

The Taliban have since been facing criticism from world leaders for curbing freedom of association, assembly and expression, and banning girls’ education.

They have banned girls from attending schools beyond the sixth grade, besides restricting most Afghan women from work and visiting markets and parks.