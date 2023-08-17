Taliban ban political parties in Afghanistan

KABUL – The Taliban-led administration have imposed a ban on all political parties in Afghanistan, saying such political activities are against the Islamic law.
The ban was announced on Wednesday a day after the Taliban observed the second anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan after years long war.
Taliban Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharaee announced the ban at a press conference in Kabul, explaining that “Sharia” does not provide any basis for political parties to operate in the country.
Over 70 major and small political parties were registered with the Ministry of Justice until two years ago, when the Taliban regained control of Kabul.
The Taliban have since been facing criticism from world leaders for curbing freedom of association, assembly and expression, and banning girls’ education.
They have banned girls from attending schools beyond the sixth grade, besides restricting most Afghan women from work and visiting markets and parks.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.