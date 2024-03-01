US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

WASHINGTON - A federal judge in the United States delivered a significant blow to the implementation of a contentious Texas law aimed at allowing state law enforcement agents to arrest and detain individuals suspected of entering the country illegally.

The ruling by Judge David Alan Ezra ordered the suspension of enforcement of the law, known as SB4, pending further legal proceedings and solidifying fundamental principle of federal jurisdiction over immigration enforcement.

The law, when introduced last year, faced immediate opposition from various quarters, including the federal government and El Paso County.

“If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws,” Judge David Alan Ezra wrote in his statement while blocking the piece of legislation.

“SB 4 threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice,” Ezra wrote.

"If Texas arrested and deported migrants who may be eligible for political asylum, the state would violate the Constitution and also be "in violation of U.S. treaty obligations," the judge added regarding the law which was set to be implemented from next week.

As far as SB4 is concerned, it was signed into law by Governor Abbott in December and had sparked widespread apprehension among immigration advocates, who voiced fears of potential racial profiling and infringements on civil liberties.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other rights groups had argued that the law encroached upon federal prerogatives and contravened constitutional norms.

Reacting to the ruling, Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed to challenge the decision, affirming the state's commitment to addressing what he termed as "President Biden's border crisis."

The governor emphasized the constitutional duty of the federal government to enforce immigration laws, signaling a potential escalation in the legal battle over the controversial legislation.

On the other hand, the decision drew praise from the White House, which hailed the injunction as a safeguard against what it deemed a harmful and unconstitutional law. The statement reiterated the administration's call for bipartisan action in Congress to address border security concerns, echoing longstanding efforts to advance a comprehensive border deal stalled in the Senate.