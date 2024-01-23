Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

ISLAMABAD - The Torkham border crossing opened on Tuesday after officials from both sides engaged in discussions.
The key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was shut to truckers who had no visas to cross the border; however, after the closure which persisted for over a week, the border has been reopened.
The authorities in Pakistan imposed tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports to cross the border but the ground reality is that the travel documents are not possessed by many Afghans.
Soona after the successful negotiations, the border was opened allowing hundreds of waiting trucks to cross.
Though an official press release is awaited, it is being reported that during the discussions, it has been agreed that until 31 March, Pakistani and Afghan drivers can cross the border without a visa and passport.
The officials have also agreed upon the settlement that from April 1st onwards, both a visa and passport will be mandatory.
The ties between the two countries have strained in recent months as Islamabad launched a massive crackdown against illegal immigrants and set a deadline of November 1st for them to leave or face deportation.
Pakistan cites economic and security challenges as a reason for such a move though Afghan officials deny involvement in any subversive activities.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
