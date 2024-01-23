Search

Immigration

Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

Web Desk
09:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

ISLAMABAD - The Torkham border crossing opened on Tuesday after officials from both sides engaged in discussions.

The key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was shut to truckers who had no visas to cross the border; however, after the closure which persisted for over a week, the border has been reopened.

The authorities in Pakistan imposed tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports to cross the border but the ground reality is that the travel documents are not possessed by many Afghans.

Soona after the successful negotiations, the border was opened allowing hundreds of waiting trucks to cross.

Though an official press release is awaited, it is being reported that during the discussions, it has been agreed that until 31 March, Pakistani and Afghan drivers can cross the border without a visa and passport.

The officials have also agreed upon the settlement that from April 1st onwards, both a visa and passport will be mandatory.

The ties between the two countries have strained in recent months as Islamabad launched a massive crackdown against illegal immigrants and set a deadline of November 1st for them to leave or face deportation.

Pakistan cites economic and security challenges as a reason for such a move though Afghan officials deny involvement in any subversive activities. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

05:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Australia suspends Golden Visa scheme in major blow to billionaires

09:11 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

How to travel to Europe? This Schengen visa guide for Pakistanis ...

02:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sri Lanka is easing restrictions for all visa categories: Details ...

12:57 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

Immigration

11:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Canada slashes international student permits, changes open work ...

08:51 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Dubai launches call centre for immigration queries of children

06:10 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces arrival date of pilgrims

06:28 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Germany eases citizenship for foreigners in major pro-immigration push

03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Kuwait tightens rules against illegal foreigners with plans of ...

03:41 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

The busiest airport in the world is located in this Muslim country: ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram Mandir ceremony

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: