Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

ISLAMABAD - The Torkham border crossing opened on Tuesday after officials from both sides engaged in discussions.

The key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was shut to truckers who had no visas to cross the border; however, after the closure which persisted for over a week, the border has been reopened.

The authorities in Pakistan imposed tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports to cross the border but the ground reality is that the travel documents are not possessed by many Afghans.

Soona after the successful negotiations, the border was opened allowing hundreds of waiting trucks to cross.

Though an official press release is awaited, it is being reported that during the discussions, it has been agreed that until 31 March, Pakistani and Afghan drivers can cross the border without a visa and passport.

The officials have also agreed upon the settlement that from April 1st onwards, both a visa and passport will be mandatory.

The ties between the two countries have strained in recent months as Islamabad launched a massive crackdown against illegal immigrants and set a deadline of November 1st for them to leave or face deportation.

Pakistan cites economic and security challenges as a reason for such a move though Afghan officials deny involvement in any subversive activities.