Search

Immigration

Lebanon airport's screen hacked and here's what was displayed

Web Desk
06:08 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Lebanon airport's screen hacked and here's what was displayed

BEIRUT - An airport in Beirut faced chaos after its screens were hacked by a group deemed to be anti-Hazbollah.

The Rafic Hariri International Airport faced the issue on Sunday evening following a targeted hacking operation that disrupted departure and arrival screens, replaced with a pointed message directed at Hezbollah and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The incident happened amid intensifying clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military at the southern Lebanese border; the screens displayed accusations against Hezbollah over the war with Israel.

The unauthorized message, signed as "Lord and the People," condemned Hezbollah's alleged role in weapon smuggling via Lebanon's sole civilian airport, warning Nasrallah of the repercussions of dragging Lebanon into conflict. 

The hacking was done by a group identifying itself as "The One Who Spoke" and featuring logos from the hardline Christian group "Soldiers of God".

Despite the hacking and subsequent display screen shutdown, flights continued as scheduled, though the baggage handling was temporarily managed manually. 

“This is Rafik Hariri Airport, not Hezbollah and Iran Airport. To Hassan Nasrallah, you will not find a helper if Lebanon is afflicted in a war and you bear responsibility for it and its consequences,” the message read.

“We will not fight on behalf of anyone. You blew up our port and now you want to blow up our airport because of the introduction of weapons. Let the airport be freed from the grip of the state,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Lebanese citizens also received text messages asking on behalf of the Middle East Airlines MEA to adhere to the instructions of the security services.

After the incident, the airport administration quickly turned off the screens and continued flight operations as usual.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:43 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Unable to perform Hajj 2024? Here's official procedure to nominate ...

07:44 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

UK Student Visa: Tough regulations come into effect and here's what ...

03:37 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

How many Pakistanis were deported in last 3 years? Here are shocking ...

07:16 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

CAA gives fresh date for operation of Gwadar International Airport

06:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

08:56 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

India's plane chokes road traffic and that too without flying: Here's ...

Immigration

08:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement

12:51 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

How safe are Pakistani airlines? These rankings of top 25 safest ...

07:33 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Brazil okays postponement of visa requirements for citizens from ...

06:44 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Kenya begins visa-free entry for everyone after slight delay

08:50 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Citizens from this Muslim country allowed visa-free entry to Ethiopia

06:29 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Religious Affairs minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Latest

06:49 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Turkey extends hospitality by lifting visa restrictions for more countries: Details inside

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest prices in all cities - 8 Jan 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 January 2024

On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,475

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: