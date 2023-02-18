PIA reduces airfare for students travelling to China

LAHORE - Good news for Pakistani students who want to go to China for higher studies as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced a huge discount on travelling from Pakistan to China with immediate effect.

As per the latest development, the national flag carrier has cut down its fares from the existing 22 percent to 27 percent for students wishing to travel to China.

The company had also announced a drop in the current fare of the Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip, setting the new price at RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

The airline is currently operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

On the other hand, due to inflation and economic woes, airfare in Pakistan has increased to a significant level. The airfare from Lahore to Jeddah and Lahore to Madinah has been raised by Rs28,000. The air ticket for Lahore to Dubai will now cost Rs11,000 more.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the minimum one-way airfare from Lahore to Dubai has now been multiplied to Rs99,000 from Rs88,000.

Lahore to Karachi air ticket has gone up to Rs41,000 from Rs34,000.

Lahore to Istanbul now cost Rs188,000, and Toronto will now cost Rs503,000 after an increase of Rs35,000.