Search

PakistanVideosViral

Video of commando operation against terrorists at Karachi police office surfaces

Web Desk 08:07 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Video of commando operation against terrorists at Karachi police office surfaces
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

KARACHI – A group of three terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) in the southern port city of Pakistan but they were eliminated in a prompt action by personnel of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police, preventing further losses.

The three militants, who have been identified, used heavy weapons and grenades and other explosive material when they entered the five-storey building, which homes offices of senior police officers. Following the attack, SSU commandoes of the Sindh police and Rangers troops launched operation and they managed to kill all the assailants after a long gun battle.

Now multiple videos of operation have surfaced on social media, showing the commandoes bravely engaging the militants and then killing them.

Four people, including Rangers Sub Inspector Taimoor, two police officials and a civilian, were martyred in the incident. 

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

COAS Asim Munir visits Karachi police office after terrorist attack

08:34 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

12:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan to 'exercise caution'

11:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

PSL8 remainder in Karachi to continue as per schedule despite KPO attack

09:14 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

11:47 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen (retd) Bajwa

03:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Karachi Kings need 169 runs to win against Quetta Gladiators

08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: