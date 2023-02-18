Video of commando operation against terrorists at Karachi police office surfaces

KARACHI – A group of three terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) in the southern port city of Pakistan but they were eliminated in a prompt action by personnel of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police, preventing further losses.

The three militants, who have been identified, used heavy weapons and grenades and other explosive material when they entered the five-storey building, which homes offices of senior police officers. Following the attack, SSU commandoes of the Sindh police and Rangers troops launched operation and they managed to kill all the assailants after a long gun battle.

Now multiple videos of operation have surfaced on social media, showing the commandoes bravely engaging the militants and then killing them.

Four people, including Rangers Sub Inspector Taimoor, two police officials and a civilian, were martyred in the incident.