Movie to be made on Sheikh Rashid’s life and Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI – A foreign firm will make a movie based on the political life of defiant Pakistani politician Shiekh Rashid Ahmed and his residence called “Lal Haveli”, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports said the film production company would get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and then travel to Pakistan to produce the movie.
The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, who is also a close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, recently made the headlines when he was arrested by Islamabad Police for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate Khan.
He remained in jail for more than two weeks before he was released by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on bail.
Earlier in the day, a judicial magistrate in the federal capital announced that Sheikh Rashid would be indicted in the latest case on March 2.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
