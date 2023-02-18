Movie to be made on Sheikh Rashid’s life and Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI – A foreign firm will make a movie based on the political life of defiant Pakistani politician Shiekh Rashid Ahmed and his residence called “Lal Haveli”, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said the film production company would get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and then travel to Pakistan to produce the movie.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, who is also a close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, recently made the headlines when he was arrested by Islamabad Police for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate Khan.

He remained in jail for more than two weeks before he was released by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on bail.

Earlier in the day, a judicial magistrate in the federal capital announced that Sheikh Rashid would be indicted in the latest case on March 2.