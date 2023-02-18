Feroze Khan shares his defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan came in the spotlight after his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, levelled allegations of domestic abuse against him. The claims prompted a strong response from the country’s showbiz stars.

Several Pakistani celebrities, including Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, slammed Khan for allegedly being abusive to his former wife.

Following the outrage, the Tich Button actor earlier this month served a legal notice on the Oscar-winning director "for running a smear campaign against him".

This time around, he has shared a copy of the notice on Instagram and wrote: “My legal team has served legal notice of defamation to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinnoy sahiba. The law will take its own course now."

Taking a dig at her, Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist “however her conduct speaks otherwise”.

“It is a matter of record that miss Chinnoy has never tried to contact me or hear my side of the story – not even for once yet she was too quick to publicly humiliate me in a matter where not even a criminal complaint is lodged against me,” reads the Instagram post.

“If this is the standard of your ‘investigative journalism’ you have called into question your very own credibility however if you are normally better than this and before jumping to any conclusions you normally make an attempt to hear both sides of the story, but only in this one case you have acted in haste or out of bias then surely you owe me an apology,” he concluded.