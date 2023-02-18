Feroze Khan shares his defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan came in the spotlight after his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, levelled allegations of domestic abuse against him. The claims prompted a strong response from the country’s showbiz stars.
Several Pakistani celebrities, including Pakistani Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, slammed Khan for allegedly being abusive to his former wife.
Following the outrage, the Tich Button actor earlier this month served a legal notice on the Oscar-winning director "for running a smear campaign against him".
This time around, he has shared a copy of the notice on Instagram and wrote: “My legal team has served legal notice of defamation to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinnoy sahiba. The law will take its own course now."
Taking a dig at her, Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist “however her conduct speaks otherwise”.
“It is a matter of record that miss Chinnoy has never tried to contact me or hear my side of the story – not even for once yet she was too quick to publicly humiliate me in a matter where not even a criminal complaint is lodged against me,” reads the Instagram post.
“If this is the standard of your ‘investigative journalism’ you have called into question your very own credibility however if you are normally better than this and before jumping to any conclusions you normally make an attempt to hear both sides of the story, but only in this one case you have acted in haste or out of bias then surely you owe me an apology,” he concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
