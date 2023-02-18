Search

Disney unveils teaser poster of superhero film 'The Marvels' with new release date

Web Desk 10:37 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
The Marvels
Source: Social media

Disney unveiled the brand new teaser poster of its feature film 'The Marvels' this week.

The movie's release has been delayed once again and now it will be released on November 10. 'The Marvels', directed by Nia DaCosta, was previously on the calendar for July 28.

Disney gave no hint to whether 'The Marvels' needs more time to be completed, or whether the company is deliberately spacing out superhero releases after the mixed reaction to Quantumania. 

The superhero film features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau as Teyonah Parris.

Kevin Feige, president of @marvelstudios, told Entertainment Weekly that the film centres the trio's relationship with "fun cosmic elements" of the Kree-Skrull war.

Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel this past summer, will play a major role in the film.

Kamala Khan is "a great new character in the pantheon", Feige said, and hinted that she "steals" the show in the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Disney (@disney)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

