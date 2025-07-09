What challenges and family struggles did Humaira Asghar face? actress’s memorable interview resurfaces

Following the discovery of actress Humaira Asghar Ali’s decomposed and unrecognizable body in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence area, an old interview of hers has resurfaced, in which she spoke about her journey into the entertainment industry and the family challenges she faced along the way.

Humaira appeared on talk show, where she had a heartfelt conversation with host Hasan, shedding light on various aspects of her life.

She shared that her greatest support came from her mother. As a child, when teachers highlighted her artistic talents to her parents, her mother chose to encourage her passion. Humaira went on to study Fine Arts and later completed her Master’s degree from Punjab University.

She revealed that facing challenges had always been part of her nature. From pursuing Fine Arts—despite facing resistance—to stepping into modeling and acting, she constantly dealt with family pressure, especially from her father and brother.

According to Humaira, her mother supported her since school days. When she expressed her wish to enter modeling, her mother set a condition: she had to lose weight. Humaira accepted the challenge and shed 30 kilograms.

She also recalled that after appearing on a private TV show, she took a three-day break, during which she reconnected with her mother, offered prayers, thanked God, and spent quality time with her in Lahore.

Tragically, her body was recovered from her flat nearly 30 days after her death. Her father and brother reportedly refused to claim the body, stating they had already disowned and severed ties with her long ago.