YouTuber Aliza Sehar gets married

Popular Pakistani TikToker and YouTube vlogger Aliza Sehar has tied the knot after a controversial video leak.

Last month, an inappropriate video of Aliza Sehar was leaked, where she was having a video call with an individual.

Subsequently, the person present in the call leaked a video of Aliza, leading her to trend on social media, with users claiming that she leaked the video herself to gain fame.

Facing severe criticism on social media, Aliza Sehar released a statement, asserting that the leaked video was recorded by an individual residing in Qatar. She mentioned that the person is originally from Okara, Punjab, but is currently living in Qatar.

Now, various videos of Aliza Sehar's wedding with a person named Dil Muhammad Kamhar are going viral on different social media platforms.

In the viral videos, Aliza can be seen entering the wedding venue with her husband. News on social media also suggests that Aliza laid down some conditions before marriage.

On the other hand, Aliza's husband vowed to take legal action against the individual who leaked her video.

Aliza Sehar is among the renowned rural TikTokers and vloggers in Pakistan, showcasing the rural environment in her videos.