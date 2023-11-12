SHO among three policemen martyred in Tank attack

In an unfortunate incident, a militant attack targeted police personnel in the Kari Shah Noor area of district Tank, resulting in the martyrdom of three officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO), while five others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries.

The police spokesperson revealed that DSP Chan Shah was leading a team to apprehend kidnappers involved in a woman’s abduction in Shah Noor village when unidentified assailants ambushed the police vehicle.

“As the police team came into view, the attackers opened fire. SHO Abdul Ali Khan of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station, along with constables Wahab and Mohammad Alam, bravely sacrificed their lives,” stated the spokesperson.

DSP Chan Shah and four other personnel, including constables Ishfaq, Wafaq, and Hidayat from the Elite Force, as well as constables Riaz and Ikram from district Tank, sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the Tank hospital.

Following the ambush, a substantial police force, including the Quick Response Force, swiftly reached the crime scene. Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti of Dera Ismail Khan affirmed that operations against the militants had commenced, asserting the commitment to eradicate the menace of militancy. He emphasized that such cowardly attacks would not undermine the morale of the police force.