Poliovirus cripples another life in Pakistan

KARACHI – Health officials reported another case of poliovirus in Gadap Town, Karachi, bringing the total cases for the year in Pakistan to six, according to The News on Sunday.
The affected child, a 31-month-old boy, tested positive for Wild Poliovirus 1 in the notorious UC-4 Gujro area of Gadap Town in District East Karachi. This marks the fifth polio case in Pakistan for 2023 and the second case in Karachi, as stated by an official from the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Sindh.
The official revealed that the same area in Gadap Town had reported the fourth polio case just last month. Additionally, the latest affected child is an Afghan national. The child had received routine immunization, including three doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), two shots of intravenous polio vaccine (IPV), and more than seven OPV doses, according to the initial investigation.
While genetic sequencing of the isolated virus is underway, the child’s travel history remains unknown. An intensive investigation has been initiated to determine the factors contributing to the resurgence of the poliovirus in Karachi.
It’s noteworthy that UC-4 Gujro, Gadap Town, has been a hotspot for polio cases, often involving Afghan nationals who frequently travel to Afghanistan from this area. The region is also known for its resistance to polio vaccination during anti-polio campaigns.
Earlier reports on Thursday revealed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in nine environmental samples collected in October. Karachi accounted for four samples, Chaman for two, and one each from Peshawar, Kohat, and Nowshera. With this new case, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan for 2023 has reached five, and the positive environmental (sewage) samples for the year stand at 64.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
