  

Search

Sports

ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in sports diplomacy

Web Desk
12:51 PM | 12 Nov, 2023
ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in sports diplomacy

Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Ten­nis Federation (PTF), has said that the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) deci­sion, prompted by the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) re­fusal to play the World Group 1 playoff Davis Cup tie in Is­lamabad in Jan/Feb 2024 due to security concerns, has been hailed as a significant success in sports diplomacy for Pakistan. 

Khawaja Suhail stated, “This positive outcome is a stark con­trast to the Davis Cup Tie in 2019, where AITA raised similar security concerns, leading to the match being played at a neu­tral venue in Kazakhstan. This time, PTF’s persistent efforts, spearhead­ed by Presi­dent Salim Saifullah Khan and his team, have effectively lob­bied in relevant ITF quarters, making a compelling case for Pakistan’s safe and congenial sports environment.” 

Marsh shines as Australia thump Bangladesh
He added that President Salim Saifullah Khan was actively en­gaged with ITF officials during a visit to London last month, ve­hemently presenting Pakistan’s case and countering AITA’s lob­bying efforts. The success of these diplomatic endeavors has garnered acknowledgment and appreciation at various govern­ment and sports forums. 

The PTF senior official empha­sized that the ongoing Juniors International Tennis tourna­ments in Islamabad, supported by private sector initiatives like the ACE Academy led by Aisam­ul Haq, reflect PTF’s commit­ment to promoting tennis from grassroots levels. The academy, known for conducting Pakistan’s first-ever Tennis Talent Hunt and providing free 12 months training to 16 selected juniors who now excel in various age categories, exemplifies the fed­eration’s persistent efforts. 

Additionally, the smooth execu­tion of eight Davis Cup ties in Is­lamabad since 2017 underscores PTF’s dedication to the promo­tion and development of tennis in Pakistan,” added Khawaja Suhail.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:45 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Lahore Polo Club beat Lexington Club in cup exhibition match

10:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Haris Rauf makes his way to World Cup record books, but for wrong ...

01:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after ...

07:13 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Here's the finalists of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo ...

12:00 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

ACC unveils schedule for U-19 Asia Cup

10:11 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:14 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah picked as interim KP CM

Horoscope

08:54 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 12, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative global tends; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 November 2023

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: