ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in sports diplomacy

Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), has said that the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) decision, prompted by the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) refusal to play the World Group 1 playoff Davis Cup tie in Islamabad in Jan/Feb 2024 due to security concerns, has been hailed as a significant success in sports diplomacy for Pakistan.
Khawaja Suhail stated, “This positive outcome is a stark contrast to the Davis Cup Tie in 2019, where AITA raised similar security concerns, leading to the match being played at a neutral venue in Kazakhstan. This time, PTF’s persistent efforts, spearheaded by President Salim Saifullah Khan and his team, have effectively lobbied in relevant ITF quarters, making a compelling case for Pakistan’s safe and congenial sports environment.”
He added that President Salim Saifullah Khan was actively engaged with ITF officials during a visit to London last month, vehemently presenting Pakistan’s case and countering AITA’s lobbying efforts. The success of these diplomatic endeavors has garnered acknowledgment and appreciation at various government and sports forums.
The PTF senior official emphasized that the ongoing Juniors International Tennis tournaments in Islamabad, supported by private sector initiatives like the ACE Academy led by Aisamul Haq, reflect PTF’s commitment to promoting tennis from grassroots levels. The academy, known for conducting Pakistan’s first-ever Tennis Talent Hunt and providing free 12 months training to 16 selected juniors who now excel in various age categories, exemplifies the federation’s persistent efforts.
Additionally, the smooth execution of eight Davis Cup ties in Islamabad since 2017 underscores PTF’s dedication to the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan,” added Khawaja Suhail.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
