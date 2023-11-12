Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah picked as interim KP CM

PESHAWAR – Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was picked as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, following the demise of former CM Azam Khan a day earlier.

The confirmation of this decision came from Mahmood Khan, former PTI leader and CM.

The choice of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah was made after Mahmood and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani convened a meeting to discuss and consult on the appointment of the new caretaker CM.

“We reached consensus on the name of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah,” Mahmood stated.

On Saturday, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had sent letters to Mahmood and Durrani, inviting them to commence the consultation process under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution for the appointment of the next chief minister. In these letters, the governor emphasized the constitutional obligation and specified that, according to the Constitution, the process should be concluded within three days.

The decision comes a day after caretaker CM Muhammad Azam Khan passed away due to a heart attack. He was appointed as the caretaker chief minister in January this year following the dissolution of the provincial assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

His demise plunged KP into a constitutional crisis, after which meetings to appoint the province's new chief executive accelerated on Sunday, official sources said.

