Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah picked as interim KP CM

PESHAWAR – Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was picked as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, following the demise of former CM Azam Khan a day earlier.
The confirmation of this decision came from Mahmood Khan, former PTI leader and CM.
The choice of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah was made after Mahmood and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani convened a meeting to discuss and consult on the appointment of the new caretaker CM.
“We reached consensus on the name of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah,” Mahmood stated.
On Saturday, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had sent letters to Mahmood and Durrani, inviting them to commence the consultation process under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution for the appointment of the next chief minister. In these letters, the governor emphasized the constitutional obligation and specified that, according to the Constitution, the process should be concluded within three days.
The decision comes a day after caretaker CM Muhammad Azam Khan passed away due to a heart attack. He was appointed as the caretaker chief minister in January this year following the dissolution of the provincial assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.
His demise plunged KP into a constitutional crisis, after which meetings to appoint the province's new chief executive accelerated on Sunday, official sources said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
