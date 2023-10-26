Who leaked YouTuber Aliza Sehar’s private video?

Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star, Aliza Sehar's leaked video scandal has shocked the internet.

The social media influencer, who primarily gained fame by making YouTube and TikTok videos, attempted an alleged suicide after the leaked video scandal. Whether it is attempted suicide or not, there has been no confirmation so far.

Media reports suggested that the social media star is in critical condition after her failed suicide attempt.

The star's private video call was leaked by an unknown person who is yet to found and held accountable.

As of now, no concrete evidence has emerged to identify the individual responsible for leaking her private videos.