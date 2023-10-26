Honda Atlas Cars follows other car makers and announced new prices for its vehicles in light of rupee’s appreciation.

Honda Atlas, the assembler and manufacturer of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, remained the top car maker for decades and many of its cars including City, and Civic continue to rule streets.

Amid the Honda lineup, City remained among the most popular four-wheeler vehicles sold in Pakistan as the sedan is known for its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability.

The car boasts a contemporary design, a roomy cabin, and contemporary technological features. It comes with keyless entry, push-button start, automated temperature control, loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the latest multimedia system.

Honda City Latest price in Pakistan

Honda Pakistan shared a new list of revised ex-factory prices for all of its car models, with going down as low as Rs3 lac.

As per the new list, Honda City MT 1.2L costs Rs4.699 million whereas the top-of-the-line variant Aspire CVT 1.5L costs Rs5.84 million after a cut of Rs1 lac and 30 thousand. The new prices are effective from October 25