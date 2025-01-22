FBR barred from buying over 1,000 cars for its officers

ISLAMABAD – The Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance has barred the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from purchasing over 1,000 vehicles worth billions of rupees.

Senator Saleem Mandviwla chaired the meeting when he strongly criticised the board’s decision to buy the 1,010 for its officers.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Finance told the committee that these vehicles were being purchased for field officers.

Senator Faisal Vawda pointed out that the FBR was buying vehicles from specific companies, and raised concerns about a possible corruption scandal. He added that the procurement should be stopped for now and a competitive bidding process should take place. He warned that if the purchase wasn’t halted, it would become a massive corruption scandal.

Vawda further stated that if the FBR managed to cover the revenue shortfall, then they would support the vehicle purchase.

FBR officials informed the committee that they had already placed an order for the 1,010 vehicles, to which Faisal Vawda raised concerns.