Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Honda City 1.5 price update for January 2025

Withhold Tax For Filers Non Filers On Honda City 1 2 From October 2024

LAHORE – With a blend of its stylish looks and impressive performance, Honda City 1.5 holds a significant presence in Pakistani auto market.

The uplift edition of the Honda City was launched in 2021 with some changes. The Honda City 1.5 is available in the following variants 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT, and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5 features water cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1497 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 145Nm of torque.

The variant is equipped with alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles

The hatchback’s interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

It is also equipped with airbags and ABS brake system to ensure the safety of the riders

Honda City 1.5 LS (CVT) Price in January 2024

The ex-factory price of Honda City 1.5 LS (CVT) stands at Rs5,439,000 while it costs Rs5,797,140 to residents of Lahore after including destination charges of Rs30,000 and Rs328,140 tax for non-filer.

The hatchbakc will cost a person Rs5,578,380 if he/she is a tax filer as the WHT stands at Rs109,380 for fillers.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search