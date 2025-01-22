Honda City 1.5 price update for January 2025

LAHORE – With a blend of its stylish looks and impressive performance, Honda City 1.5 holds a significant presence in Pakistani auto market.

The uplift edition of the Honda City was launched in 2021 with some changes. The Honda City 1.5 is available in the following variants 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT, and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5 features water cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1497 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 145Nm of torque.

The variant is equipped with alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles

The hatchback’s interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

It is also equipped with airbags and ABS brake system to ensure the safety of the riders

Honda City 1.5 LS (CVT) Price in January 2024

The ex-factory price of Honda City 1.5 LS (CVT) stands at Rs5,439,000 while it costs Rs5,797,140 to residents of Lahore after including destination charges of Rs30,000 and Rs328,140 tax for non-filer.

The hatchbakc will cost a person Rs5,578,380 if he/she is a tax filer as the WHT stands at Rs109,380 for fillers.