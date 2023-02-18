Search

World

Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkiye earthquake

Web Desk 10:09 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkiye earthquake
Source: NDMA

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive from the rubble in Atakya 12 days after a massive earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria. 

According to the Turkiye media reports, the death toll in the Mw 7.8 earthquake, which struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, has crossed 46,000. Thousands of people were injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in the calamity.  

The total number of people killed in Turkey has hit 40,642, while the Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people have died there.

On Saturday, rescue teams in Turkiye’s Hatay rescued a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 278 hours under the rubble.

A total of 178 UN trucks carrying aid from Turkiye into northwest Syria have crossed the border since February 9.

Turkiye is caring for 1,589 children who have been separated from their families following the earthquakes. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Body of Ghana footballer found under rubble in Turkiye

05:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Turkish actors raise more than $6 billion for earthquake affectees

09:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5,000 earthquake survivors in Turkiye daily

05:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Rescue hopes waning as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll climbs 34,000

10:04 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll to climb 50,000: UN relief chief

10:39 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Rescuers continue search for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors as death toll tops 24,000

10:05 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Disney unveils teaser poster of superhero film 'The Marvels' with new ...

10:37 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: