Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkiye earthquake

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive from the rubble in Atakya 12 days after a massive earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria.

According to the Turkiye media reports, the death toll in the Mw 7.8 earthquake, which struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, has crossed 46,000. Thousands of people were injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in the calamity.

The total number of people killed in Turkey has hit 40,642, while the Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people have died there.

On Saturday, rescue teams in Turkiye’s Hatay rescued a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 278 hours under the rubble.

A total of 178 UN trucks carrying aid from Turkiye into northwest Syria have crossed the border since February 9.

Turkiye is caring for 1,589 children who have been separated from their families following the earthquakes.