Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkiye earthquake

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive from the rubble in Atakya 12 days after a massive earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria.
According to the Turkiye media reports, the death toll in the Mw 7.8 earthquake, which struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, has crossed 46,000. Thousands of people were injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in the calamity.
The total number of people killed in Turkey has hit 40,642, while the Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people have died there.
On Saturday, rescue teams in Turkiye’s Hatay rescued a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 278 hours under the rubble.
A total of 178 UN trucks carrying aid from Turkiye into northwest Syria have crossed the border since February 9.
Turkiye is caring for 1,589 children who have been separated from their families following the earthquakes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
