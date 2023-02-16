Search

Sheikh Rashid secures bail in Zardari remarks case

Web Desk 11:51 AM | 16 Feb, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court on Thursday approved the bail of former interior minister  Sheikh Rashid weeks after the Awami Muslim League leader was arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC pronounced the reserved verdict on Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea. He ordered the senior politician to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Earlier, a district and sessions court rejected his bail, later he approached the high court

A court in the federal capital sent Rasheed to jail on 14 days judicial remand after he was arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the PPP leadership. Rasheed was held by capital police in the night raid over his assassination plot allegations against the former president.

The outspoken politician accused the PPP leader of paying money to a terror outfit to carry out the assassination on the PTI chief.

More to follow…

