Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer and other celebs join enraged Pakistanis on petrol price hike

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer and other celebs join enraged Pakistanis on petrol price hike

LAHORE – Facing another massive increase in petrol prices, Pakistanis are turning to social media. With the latest fortnight review, the prices climbed to Rs272 per litre for petrol as the government is taking desperate measures for the revival of stalled IMF bailout package.

Amid the social media outrage, several Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter with memes and rants to cope with the rising inflation. Some pointed out how difficult it is for the already burdened populace to travel now to use humour to deflect from the crisis, here’s how stars and netizens are responding to the recent hike.

Farhan Saeed slammed people’s silence amid a sharp hike. "Afsos! The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse," he wrote on Twitter.

Rabi Pirzada, Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, and Samina Peerzada also took out to social media to slam the decision.

The painful surge also triggered a memes fest on the microblogging platform.

