Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer and other celebs join enraged Pakistanis on petrol price hike

LAHORE – Facing another massive increase in petrol prices, Pakistanis are turning to social media. With the latest fortnight review, the prices climbed to Rs272 per litre for petrol as the government is taking desperate measures for the revival of stalled IMF bailout package.

Amid the social media outrage, several Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter with memes and rants to cope with the rising inflation. Some pointed out how difficult it is for the already burdened populace to travel now to use humour to deflect from the crisis, here’s how stars and netizens are responding to the recent hike.

Farhan Saeed slammed people’s silence amid a sharp hike. "Afsos! The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistaniyon tum 500 rs litre bhi dalwa loge. Afsos!

The nations that don't stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse !

Rabi Pirzada, Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, and Samina Peerzada also took out to social media to slam the decision.

The founder of Pakistan, Quade Azam, Pakistan misses u sir, we have no leadership no vision , we aren’t a nation anymore, we are just bunch of people who prefer their personal interests more than our motherland 😢🙏



#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/aUCFqaDjGQ — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 16, 2023

Mulk se 'Ghurbat' khatam karni hai ya 'Ghareeb'?



Mulk se 'Ghurbat' khatam karni hai ya 'Ghareeb'?

پاکستان کی ترقی میں ہی ہے سب کی ترقی۔ بس کردو ظالمو دھرتی ماں کو جینے دو پھلنے پھولنے دو۔ لوگوں کو سانس لینے دو — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 16, 2023

Why are you all so disturbed?? There still wud be long queues for petrol.. more cars on the road & not to forget Tim Hortans coffee. Enjoy #PSL8

Why are you all so disturbed?? There still wud be long queues for petrol.. more cars on the road & not to forget Tim Hortans coffee. Enjoy #PSL8

Nothing affects this Nation. Wait for another bomb & another 2 days of keypad war. Talk talk & no action.

The painful surge also triggered a memes fest on the microblogging platform.