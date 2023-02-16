Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer and other celebs join enraged Pakistanis on petrol price hike

LAHORE – Facing another massive increase in petrol prices, Pakistanis are turning to social media. With the latest fortnight review, the prices climbed to Rs272 per litre for petrol as the government is taking desperate measures for the revival of stalled IMF bailout package.
Amid the social media outrage, several Pakistani celebrities have taken to Twitter with memes and rants to cope with the rising inflation. Some pointed out how difficult it is for the already burdened populace to travel now to use humour to deflect from the crisis, here’s how stars and netizens are responding to the recent hike.
Farhan Saeed slammed people’s silence amid a sharp hike. "Afsos! The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse," he wrote on Twitter.
Pakistaniyon tum 500 rs litre bhi dalwa loge. Afsos!— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 15, 2023
The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse !#inflation #petrolprice #PakistanEconomicCrisis
Rabi Pirzada, Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, and Samina Peerzada also took out to social media to slam the decision.
The founder of Pakistan, Quade Azam, Pakistan misses u sir, we have no leadership no vision , we aren’t a nation anymore, we are just bunch of people who prefer their personal interests more than our motherland 😢🙏— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 16, 2023
#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/aUCFqaDjGQ
Mulk se 'Ghurbat' khatam karni hai ya 'Ghareeb'?— Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 15, 2023
#PetrolDieselPrice
پاکستان کی ترقی میں ہی ہے سب کی ترقی۔ بس کردو ظالمو دھرتی ماں کو جینے دو پھلنے پھولنے دو۔ لوگوں کو سانس لینے دو— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 16, 2023
Why are you all so disturbed?? There still wud be long queues for petrol.. more cars on the road & not to forget Tim Hortans coffee. Enjoy #PSL8— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 15, 2023
Nothing affects this Nation. Wait for another bomb & another 2 days of keypad war. Talk talk & no action. #PetrolDieselPrice
The painful surge also triggered a memes fest on the microblogging platform.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
